Castleford Male Voice Choir looking for new recruits as it heads towards its centenary year

Men are invited to UNITE with CMVC at a number of “open events”in Castleford to raise money for Prostate Cancer UKand find out what male voice singing is all about.

There will be further opportunities to join CMVC at its monthly “Butty Club” held at the Trinity Methodist Church in Powell Street, Castleford on the last Saturday in every month, where they will be able to meet the team and join us in planning our fundraising campaign for Prostate Cancer UK and help us further our love of singing.

Men who decide to join us in the challenge to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UKwill be invited to rehearse with CMVC on Friday evenings at the Trinity Methodist Church in Castleford (7.30pm).

Castleford Male Voice Choir after a concert

The target for would be singers is to join CMVC in performing in an “open air” concert in aid of Prostate Cancer UKinQueens Park, Castleford on Saturday, July 20, 2024 (12pm to 5pm).

The Party in the Park will be a festival of music with guest choirs and bands from the Yorkshire area.

In addition to this we are planning to perform at a Castleford Tigers match during the 2024 season.

There will be further updates on both the website and Facebook.