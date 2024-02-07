News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Castleford Male Voice Choir looking for new recruits as it heads towards its centenary year

Castleford Male Voice Choir (CMVC) aims to recruit men who enjoy singing, to help raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK while also helping CMVC to maintain its long traditions of singing and to achieve its centenary anniversary in 2026 and beyond.
By Ian MossContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Men are invited to UNITE with CMVC at a number of “open events”in Castleford to raise money for Prostate Cancer UKand find out what male voice singing is all about.

There will be further opportunities to join CMVC at its monthly “Butty Club” held at the Trinity Methodist Church in Powell Street, Castleford on the last Saturday in every month, where they will be able to meet the team and join us in planning our fundraising campaign for Prostate Cancer UK and help us further our love of singing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Men who decide to join us in the challenge to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UKwill be invited to rehearse with CMVC on Friday evenings at the Trinity Methodist Church in Castleford (7.30pm).

Most Popular
Castleford Male Voice Choir after a concertCastleford Male Voice Choir after a concert
Castleford Male Voice Choir after a concert

The target for would be singers is to join CMVC in performing in an “open air” concert in aid of Prostate Cancer UKinQueens Park, Castleford on Saturday, July 20, 2024 (12pm to 5pm).

The Party in the Park will be a festival of music with guest choirs and bands from the Yorkshire area.

In addition to this we are planning to perform at a Castleford Tigers match during the 2024 season.

There will be further updates on both the website and Facebook.

Interested? Contact us! Visit our website – www.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.uk – or call Ian Moss on 07517 354446.

Related topics:CastlefordProstate Cancer UKUnite