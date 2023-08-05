News you can trust since 1852
Castleford Male Voice Choir raise hundreds for charity with summer concert

A Castleford choir raised money for the Alzheimer’s Society with a concert in the park.
By James Carney
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Castleford Male Voice Choir, with support from the Friends of Queen’s Park, held the event on Saturday, July 29.

Organiser Ian Moss said: “The weather was kind to the five choirs and soloist Joni who entertained the audience throughout the afternoon with local rugby league hero Mick Morgan carrying out the MC

duties.

The choir were in concert at Queen's Park, Castleford.The choir were in concert at Queen's Park, Castleford.
"Refreshments were provided by local cafe Beancroft’s B.E.S.T. who also ran a raffle for the charity, while snacks and drinks purchased by the choir were sold by Amy, granddaughter of the longest serving member of CMVC, Lewis Wood.”

There was an ice cream van, bouncy castle and volunteers ran raffles and a tombola stall with prizes donated by the choirs and supporters.

Local canine users of the park were not forgotten as “sausage bobbing” and “puppaccinos” were also on offer.

A total of £800 was raised for the charity.

