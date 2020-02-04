Castleford man's body was found on a boat moored in York, inquest hears

A Castleford man has been named as one of two men whose bodies were found on a boat moored in York, it has been revealed.

The body of 60-year-old Ronald Vincent Holmes, of Stainburn Avenue, Glass Houghton, along with 63-year-old Stephen Jewitt of Marsh Lane Garden, Kellington, were found on the River Ouse on December 4.

The police did not name the pair at the time but their identities were revealed during the opening of their inquest in York.

Coroner John Broadbridge said that both the victims were found unresponsive, on the floor or the cabin and on some stairs respectively, at just after 6.15pm.

He said that in both cases, there was a suspicion of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and therefore an inquest needed to be held into their deaths.

He adjourned the cases to a later date, which will be fixed later.

An obituary notice later placed in the Express said that Mr Holmes ‘went to sleep for the last time on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, tragically taken too soon from his heartbroken family.’

It continued: “Devoted Husband to Elaine, Dad to Vicky, Grandad to Poppy, Sonny & Lottie. Loving Brother, Uncle and much loved friend to many.”

Police said at the time of the deaths of the two men that they did not appear to be suspicious, and said that concerns had been raised about them after they had been out of touch with their families.