A contestant from Ackworth taking part in the Miss England competition will use her platform to raise awareness of dyslexia.

Alexandria Crystal is the youngest contestant to qualify for the Miss England semi-final which will take place at Viva, Blackpool on April 7 next year.

Mum Vicky Simpson said Alexendria and her brother have dyslexia and the Ackworth School pupil wants to get the people discussing the support available for those with it.

She is also looking toat further steps that could help students with dyslexia.

Alexandria Crystal

Alexandria, who previously lived in Wakefield, will turn 16 before the semi-final takes place and is preparing to take her GCSEs.

Mum Vicky said: “Competitors are asked what good cause they would like to highlight if they were to win the title and Alexandria’s is Dyslexia Awareness.

“Rather than wait, Alexandria is developing a series of interviews looking at aspects of dyslexia. Both she and her brother are dyslexic.

"She has already made contact with a number of professionals who are interested in taking part, teachers, special educational needs teachers, parents and fellow dyslexics.

"It is intended that these interviews will be shown on Alex’s social media in snippets highlighting certain aspects, the full interviews being made available on YouTube.

“The campaign aims to give greater knowledge to the public and employers about what dyslexia is and how it affects people in different ways, encourage teachers to seek out and refresh their knowledge and understanding so that they can support students better, help people access support, testing, and make students and parents aware of exam access arrangements.”

The singer and actress has recently obtained representation by I am Epic Agents and has set her sights on getting a place in the final where she will compete for the Miss England 2024 title and a place at the Miss World Competition.

Alexandria is sponsored in the competition by hair growth company Watermans.

She has set up a Gofundme page to raise money as part of the Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose, which provides training and education for young women and children.