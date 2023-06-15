Emergency services were called to Hangman Store Lane in Doncaster at 2.47pm on Tuesday after reports that a motorcyclist and a car had been involved in a collision.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers from South Yorkshire’s Serious Collisions Unit are appealing for information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the accident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “As our investigation continues, anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 649 of 13 June.

“You can also contact us via our online portal, which can be accessed here.