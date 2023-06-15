News you can trust since 1852
Castleford motorcyclist, 43, dies in collision in Doncaster

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Castleford was killed after being involved in a road collision accident on Tuesday (June 13).
By Shawna Healey
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Emergency services were called to Hangman Store Lane in Doncaster at 2.47pm on Tuesday after reports that a motorcyclist and a car had been involved in a collision.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Castleford has died following a car collision accident in Doncaster on Tuesday.
Officers from South Yorkshire’s Serious Collisions Unit are appealing for information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the accident.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “As our investigation continues, anyone with information that may help is asked to call 101 quoting incident 649 of 13 June.

“You can also contact us via our online portal, which can be accessed here.

"We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the area who holds dash cam footage, or anyone with CCTV footage. This can be emailed through to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject title.”

