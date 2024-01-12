Castleford nursery faced with enforcement action by Ofsted turns its fortunes around and achieves ‘good’ rating
In a report published last year the education watchdog said that Unicorns Day Nursery, off Leeds Road, had not improved areas it was told to, following a previous inspection, and said its quality of education was poor and safeguarding was ineffective.
But in the months since then the nursery has undergone a huge transformation and a new report has labelled the nursery “good” in the key areas quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
Ofsted’s updated report said: “Children settle quickly and play happily in this nursery.
"They establish close relationships with their key person. When children need a little extra help to feel safe and secure, staff care for them with warmth and sensitivity.
"This supports their emotional security.
"All staff understand their roles and responsibilities to keep children safe.
"Recent training on safeguarding has enabled staff to understand signs and indicators that children might be at risk of harm, including from extreme views or behaviours.”
Ofsted acknowledged changes that have been made to address previous concerns.
It said: “The nursery has been through a period of significant change since the last inspection.
"The progress that the new leadership team have made in a short space of time is commendable.
"Leaders' sheer determination has been instrumental in securing their high ambitions for all children.
"They have worked with the local authority to seek advice and guidance on how best to support them.”
Nursery owner Nigel Corner praised his staff who steered the nursery out of a difficult period.
He said: “We have an amazing team at Unicorn and they have done wonderfully to turn the nursery around in just about four months, expertly led by Kirsty – who took over as manager after the previous Ofsted report – and the rest of the senior team, Lisa, deputy manager, and Laura, Ellie and Faye, our room leaders.
"We cannot thank them enough for their hard work, dedication and expertise to the nursery and allwanting the same thing, to give the children in our care the best experience we can.”