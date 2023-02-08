Four markets in the Wakefield district look set to get a funding boost of more than £900,000 to cover rising refurbishment costs.

Wakefield Council is proposing to spend the money as it upgrades markets in Castleford, Pontefract, South Elmsall and Normanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2020 Wakefield Council pledged nearly £5m to improve markets across the district. But a report states that construction costs have increased “significantly” due to soaring inflation.

Wakefield Council is proposing to spend the money as it upgrades markets in Castleford, Pontefract, South Elmsall and Normanton.

In 2018, consultants reviewed each of the council’s markets and said there was a “strong potential” that both Castleford and Pontefract markets could be profitable for the foreseeable future if refurbished.

It was recommended that the markets in South Elmsall and Normanton be reduced in size and moved closer to their respective high streets to make them more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £4.85 markets improvement plan was then agreed to modernise all four sites.

Plans included removing ageing outdoor stalls and “consolidation to a smaller footprint” at Normanton.

It was agreed to remove stalls at South Elmsall and move the market closer to the high street and adjacent car park.

Plans for Castleford and Pontefract markets halls included internal refurbishments and external repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was agreed to remove stalls at South Elmsall and move the market closer to the high street and adjacent car park.

A report to Wakefield Council’s cabinet states: “The overall aim of the investment was to support each market to play a strong role in the health of their respective high streets by addressing falling occupancy levels and attracting additional footfall into the towns.”

Initially, all four schemes were being developed at the same time.

Due the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, a decision was then taken to do the work in stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order agreed was Normanton, followed by Castleford and Pontefract as one project due to similarities of both schemes, and lastly South Elmsall.

The scheme at Normanton started in September 2022 and is due to finish later this month.

Minor demolition works are planned at Castleford and Pontefract markets this April.

A tender period to complete the works at both sites was carried out last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the extra spending is approved, a contract is expected to be awarded, with works starting in the spring and being completed by the end of the year.

A detailed design stage at South Elmsall is now complete and should be put out to tender at the end of this month.

A report states: “Since the original budget for the markets improvement programme was approved in January 2020, the construction industry has been impacted significantly by inflation and the cost of schemes has increased.

Following tender evaluation and moderation, this now indicates a total project cost of £6.46m, leaving a budget gap of £919,000”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members will be asked to approve the allocation of £919,000 from the Town Centres Regeneration Fund at a meeting on February 14.

The report continues: “The allocation of this funding would secure delivery of three key elements of the wider markets investment programme.

“Under this option the council would be in a position to secure a contract with the preferred main works bidder for Castleford and Pontefract market halls before their cost proposal becomes invalid on March 6,2023.

“Wakefield’s markets are an integral part of our town and city centre retail and leisure experience, contributing to their sustainability and vibrancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They contribute to the wider tourism agenda, drawing in visitors and associated spend into the district.