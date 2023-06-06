Castleford rail station set to get £720K from Network Rail to fund upgrades

The station has been earmarked for the financial boost as part of Network Rail’s ‘first and last mile’ project.

The track operator’s scheme aims to increase train use, improve passenger experience, reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet is expected to agree to accept the funding at a meeting on Tuesday, June 13.

The new footbridge, which is fitted with lifts to make it fully accessible, will link the recently improved station building and facilities to the station’s reconstructed second platform, which has been out of use for more than 20 years.

A report to senior councillors says funding opportunities have been made available to stations identified as “diversion stations” while the transpennine route upgrade.

A new footbridge and signalling system were installed at the station last November as part of the upgrade.

The money is required to be spent within 12 months.

It is proposed that the funding be split across four sites:

* The rail station/station road link (£190,000). Work will include installing lighting and CCTV.

* Welbeck Street/Carlton Street (£240,000). The funding will pay for lighting upgrades, replacement of bollards and public art.

* Beancroft Road subway (£140,000). The underpass is currently deemed unsafe and is identified as a hub for anti-social behaviour. The funding will pay for lighting and ramp access, installation of CCTV and public art.

* Tickle Cock Bridge (£150,000). The pedestrian and cycle route links Castlefields car park and the town centre. Work will include a lighting upgrade, new public artwork and installation of CCTV.

The report describes how the work will complement ongoing regeneration schemes at Castleford town centre and riverside areas.

In 2021, Castleford received £23.9m of government funding to improve transport, regeneration, digital infrastructure, connectivity, skills and culture.

The report states: “The first and last mile programme will have significant impact and added value to ongoing work programmes in Castleford as well as accelerating the long-term strategy for the town.”

Coun Michael Graham, the council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “It is important that as part of our regeneration plans for Castleford we re-connect key parts of the town.

“Making it easier, safer, and more pleasant to walk from the train station to the town centre is central to us doing that.

“This will give our local businesses a real boost and bring more money into the town centre, as well as contributing to a greener district.

“The station improvements in 2022 have already had a significant impact and received positive feedback.