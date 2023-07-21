Castleford residents amused as supermarket rated as a 'popular attraction' for visitors to the town

The shop, on Albion Street in Castleford, is ranked as the 13th best place to visit – according to Tripadvisor - ranking higher than Yorkshire Flight Simulator and Immersive Gamebox.

Both of those have received multiple positive reviews – whereas the only review for B&M Castleford is a negative one, lambasting the “bad customer service”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review, by Cath S, describes an experience shopping, and claims that staff were not attentive to customers, describing the entire trip as “not very good”.

B&M Castleford appeared in a Yorkshire Post article recently as it was listed as the "13th best place to visit" in Castleford - much to locals amusement

The ranking has drawn attention from Castleford residents on multiple Facebook community pages, with reactions ranging from amusement to anger.

Some criticised the council for “spending everything in Wakefield city centre – and that's still a dive in parts”. Others were more amused by the list, with one comment reading: “Whoever wrote this has clearly never been to Lion Fest!”.

A large contingent were annoyed by the site’s failure to mention cat Biscuit – the unofficial mascot of Castleford’s B&M, who has become a local icon over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad