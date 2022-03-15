Castleford salon to donate takings to Ukrainian charity

Victoria Levitt and her colleague Beth Marshall, who work at Studio B and The Work Room on Sagar Street, will be working as normal on Monday, March 21, but every penny they earn will be given to help the people of Ukraine.

Victoria said: "Beth and I watch the news and we feel so helpless for the Ukrainians so wanted to come up with something to help.

"Every little helps and we hope if anything was to happen to us that there would be kind people out there that would do the same.

Victoria Levitt and Beth Marshall.

"We have handed out leaflets in our local area to hopefully generate more business for the day.

"We will be offering buns, tea and coffee and, will be decorating the salon and we have also ordered a banner to go on the window."