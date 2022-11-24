Snozone, a UK chain, which has an indoor skiing and snowboarding centre at the Xscape leisure complex, Glasshoughton, off the M62, won the Partner of the Year category at the 2022 Sense Awards for making their sessions inclusive and accessible.

Sense Chief Executive, Richard Kramer, said: “Snozone are committed to showing how everyone can enjoy being active no matter how complex their disabilities. The company has been great to work with and

we warmly congratulate everyone there on winning the Partner of the Year award.”

Pictured are Christian and Zoe from Snozone with their Sense Award

The Sense Awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers who support them.

Nikki Jones, Snozone HR Director, said: “Snozone are incredibly honoured to be awarded Partner of the Year. Our relationship with Sense has cemented our commitment to sport for all and we are delighted to promote Sense as a charity that truly changes lives. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Sense and appreciate the recognition. Thank you.”

A Snozone spokesperson added: “Thanks to the company’s work with Sense, disabled people who the charity support enjoy snow sports activities in Snozone’s centres in Milton Keynes and Yorkshire.

"Snozone is committed to being inclusive and disability aware and has invested in new and additional equipment and training as well as regularly fundraising for Sense. In the last year, Snozone has hosted a number of events for families supported by Sense and is currently providing sponsorship and free lessons for two families to learn to ski or snowboard. ”

Snozone has a branch in Castleford, located inside the Xscape leisure complex off the M62

Snozone was accredited as a Disability Confident Employer during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company continues to build on this with Sense by providing further training for Snozone staff and supporting them to learn the basics of British Sign Language (BSL).

For more information about the Sense Awards visit: www.sense.org.uk/sense-awards

