Castleford students tap dance their way to success in regional contest

Dancing students from a Castleford high school have triumphed in the regional heats of national competition.

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

A total of 26 students from Brigshaw High took part in The Great Big Dance Off contest in Halifax, with the nine members of tap-dancing team Run Boy Run impressing the judges enough to go through to the national finals.

Despite competing against almost 20 other groups, the Brigshaw High School team won the competition by 15 marks.

More than 300 young people from across the region came to Halifax’s Victoria Theatre to compete in the heats. They were judged on the choreography, execution, technique, enjoyability and crowd appeal of their chosen dance number.

Students from Brigshaw School in Castleford at the Great British Dance competition in HalifaxStudents from Brigshaw School in Castleford at the Great British Dance competition in Halifax
The Brigshaw High School students worked on their routines during PE lessons to make sure they were as professional as possible.

Laura Pylypiluk, PE teacher at Brigshaw High, said: “The girls were impeccably behaved and their support for each other was outstanding.

"The standard of dancing at the competition was very high and we are all delighted that the tap-dancing group got through to the national competition. I’m incredibly proud of all of our girls for their hard work in preparing for the competition.”

The Great Big Dance Off is a national dance competition aimed solely at schools. It offers young people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to come together and enjoy dancing, while encouraging a sense of healthy competition.

Dancing clever: Brigshaw students at the Victoria Theatre, HalifaxDancing clever: Brigshaw students at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax
The triumphant team was presented with a trophy to mark the success at regional level and look forward to adding to their silverware at the national level.

