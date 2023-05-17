Brigshaw High’s ‘Dance in a Day’ activity ended with the younger pupils performing their dances in front of an audience made up of parents, families, pupils, and staff.

It gave students a chance to learn new skills and develop others, all while working together with a variety of students.

In total, more than 100 local Key Stage 2 children worked with the older Brigshaw High pupils on learning the routines. They then wowed their audience with the finished dance pieces.

Students from across the Brigshaw Partnership took part in a dance day where the students taught each other dances and skills that were performed at the end of the night

The younger pupils, who were all from schools across the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, were a mixture of experienced dancers and complete novices. They were united by a love of dancing and a desire to develop their skills through working with older students.

The day was an opportunity for pupils from across the trust to be part of an extensive dance show and to represent their school. It is central to the Brigshaw Learning Partnership’s commitment to engage pupils in as wide a range of physical activities as possible, as a means of encouraging young people to go on and live healthy, active, lifestyles.

Gavin Parkinson, Brigshaw Learning Partnership Sports Co-ordinator, said: “I am so impressed with all our pupils for their hard work.

"All the dances were choreographed by our fantastic high school dance leaders who were superbly enthusiastic, caring, and inclusive in their work. The younger pupils were fantastic as well, and they were so impressive in how they tackled this new challenge.

Brigshaw High in Castleford was one of the schools that took part in the "Dance in a day" workshop

“All the dancers performed with energy and smiles in front of a packed hall under the lights. They were such impressive representatives from across the trust and I am proud of them all. It was wonderful to hear one audience member say: ‘it was amazing to see all the students working tonight – there is such talent in the community’."

