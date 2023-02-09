Chuck’s Grillhouse has unveiled a ‘reward scheme’ to honour a champion in the town and show that the work they do for others is appreciated.

This month’s winner, Amy Clark, was nominated for her “selfless attitude to helping others” in an announcement made by Chuck’s this week

"Amy volunteers at charities and is always the first to put her hand up to help. Amy is particularly enthusiastic at helping schemes to support children who may not have the same opportunities as ours,” the business said on its website.

Chuck’s Grillhouse is a takeaway only restaurant that delivers a variety of foods from burgers to wings to Philly Cheesesteaks.

It is run by Ryan Norris and Harry Ahmed, who are both from Castleford, and the business opened up after both pals realised it was something they really wanted to do.

“Six years ago, Harry hired me as a milkshake maker in his dessert parlour, Harry’s Burgers & Shakes (based in Castleford),” Ryan explained.

"I left after a few months to persue a career as a restaurant manager and since that, myself and Harry remained close friends, often sharing business ideas but never getting beyond an idea.”

Friends Harry Ahmed (left) and Ryan Norris (right), both of Castleford, came up with the idea for their Grillhouse a few years ago, and having started the business recently it' has really taken off - so now they want to give back to the community

“We noticed a gap in the local takeaway scene for restaurant quality food, fresh as possible and great recipes, and decided to join forces for a Saturday & Sunday takeaway. Within six hours of the idea, a business plan, website and menu were all designed and drawn up.”

"Three weeks after, we opened the takeaway which has thrived beyond our expectations after only six weeks, popularity wise and the high volume of reviews we have received.”

The idea of helping others through their businesses isn’t something that Ryan is a stranger to, with his previous work also doing similar work for the community.

"Myself and Harry have very similar core values and morals, I would say our main one is giving back to people who support us.

"I formerly owned a sweet delivery company, Sweetbox Castleford, in lockdown, which again, thrived beyond expectation. With the company I supported local clothing banks, key workers and lonely children in lockdown. Harry has utilised Harry’s Burgers & Shakes massively over the years to host fundraisers, school trips and much more.”

“We put our heads together to bring Chuck’s Community Champion to Castleford and say thank you to the people that make our community as fantastic as it is.”

“CCC (Chuck’s Community Champion) is our way of thanking people for supporting us, every thriving business should take steps to give back to the community that they are in and supported by.”

“We are asking for nominations of people who need help or have done great things recently. Service men and women, people running charities, people supporting their families in times of hardship - There really is no limit as to what makes someone great.”

People wishing to nominate somebody for Chuck’s Community Champion can do so by emailing [email protected]

