While it may seem like a small and insignificant gift, it’s something that Jed Schofield, a 30-year-old English teacher, knows will mean a lot to those who receive it.

“I want to make this Christmas special for the children of our area that maybe don’t enjoy Christmas. We see on films and TV etc that children get brand new PJ’s for Christmas or Christmas Eve boxes, however this is just not the reality for many children. Especially, as we are living through a cost of living crisis,” he said.

“My aim is to collect as many brand new PJ’s as possible and have them delivered on the lead up to Christmas to the children that need them the most! Any size, gender, colour, or age.”

Teacher Jed Schofield, pictured with Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper, wants to donate as many pairs of pyjamas as possible to help young people in need

Christmas wasn’t always something Mr Schofield enjoyed after he experienced difficult times during his own childhood.

“As a child, Christmas made me sad. Seeing all your friends with their fathers and gifts - broke my heart. My childhood wasn’t the best. My father died and we nearly lost my mum due to illness. Sometimes even a new school uniform for the new school year was something I just did not experience.

"I got my first job at 12, and my teenage years were turbulent. I went through counselling, sometimes struggled to get a warm meal. Clothes, days out, nice food - some of the things I just did not experience as a child. Yet, I always kept my head down at school,” he added.

Mr Schofield, who has been teaching at Airedale Academy for six months, didn’t let these issues slow him down though. After receiving two degrees, he said he has had a chance to experience many things: “I’ve lived in over 10 counties, raised money for different charities and volunteered in Kenya at an orphanage.”

Airedale Academy, where Jed Schofield teaches English and where he attended as a child

If you want to help out and get involved, please take new pyjamas (any age, size or gender) to Queens Mill, Castleford, before December 13..