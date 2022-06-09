Castleford to get its own boho quarter in latest redevelopment plans

A project has been launched by Wakefield Council to transform Sagar Street in Castleford

A project has been launched by Wakefield Council to transform Sagar Street, a key route that links the town centre to the riverside, into a creative business and skills quarter. It will be known as Castleford Boho

The first stage is a shop front improvement scheme with grants of up to £12,000 offered to each business with a shop front facing onto the street.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property, said: “These are exciting plans that will see a big investment in improving the lives of people and communities who live and work in Castleford.”

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be four projects that will see Castleford transformed over the coming years, once the government’s Towns Fund has been approved.

These have been endorsed by residents, businesses, councillors, and other stakeholders, who have had their say during a series of engagement events since 2020.

Sagar Street was identified as a key link between Henry Moore Square in the centre of town and the riverside, both of which will see significant investment.

The redevelopment of the riverside will include new public spaces and commercial attractions, laying the groundwork for future housing development along with creating new space for business relocation and start-ups at Queens Mill.

Henry Moore Square is set to become the ‘Heart of Castleford’ with a focus on community and event space to support the high street, creating the town’s principal meeting place.

Coun Darren Byford, said: “We want to encourage businesses and the creative sector to choose the town as their base and help us rediscover Castleford as a distinct riverside market town.

“To achieve our aim of making Castleford a centre of business and creative excellence we are also investing in transport links to boost connections between the railway and bus stations, town centre, riverside and other locations.