Castleford's Colson Smith a hit with viewers as he enters the iconic Celebrity Big Brother house

The 25-year-old Corrie star walked into the Celebrity Big Brother house last night and has been an immediate hit with viewers.

The former Castleford High School pupil, who is also involved with Castleford Cricket Club, has been on TV screens since 2011 after making the role of Craig Tinker his own and has become a much loved character on the soap.

Entering the house, Colson remembered his days at school when everyone was talking about Big Brother.

Colson Smith has entered the Big Brother house. (ITV)

He told viewers: “You know when you were at school and everyone’s talking about Big Brother and now it’s like ‘I’m about to be on that’.

He said: “When I first meets people I tend to be ‘socially awkward, so I kind to need to work that out because I’m about to meet a complete group of strangers.

"I’m normally judged on a character, whereas now I’m about to be judged on who I am as a person. Hopefully someone wants to be friends with me,” he laughed.

And viewers are already placing their bets on the down-to-earth Cas lad staying until the very end.

Colson has been involved with his town's cricket club for a number of years.

ECB Yorkshire Premier League North has shared their support by posting on X (Twitter) “Best of luck to @CastlefordCC’s very own @colsonsmith in the celebrity big brother house.

A message that has been echoed by many. “No way is Craig from Corrie on it. Love him!!”

Another posted: “Awwww #colsonsmith is so cute love him #CBBUK”

Another said: “That’s my winner there.. such a lovely beautiful human being, our Craigie aka Colson.”

Colson is already gaining tonnes of support from viewers.

Fans have also being supporting him on Facebook.

One said: “Rooting for Colson. All the others are too flamboyant and self important. Colson’s down to earth and relatable. Good luck!”

Another added: “Thanks to Corrie you feel like you've known him for years. What you see is what you get. Top fella!”

Colson is now getting to know his fellow housemates, including TV presenter Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, Netflix star Bradley Riches, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Levi Roots, Strictly Come Dancing’s Nikita Kuzmin, Sharon Osbourne and the Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith, who joins line-up.