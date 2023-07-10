Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping has partnered with leading baby feeding experts, Fraupow, to upgrade its baby feeding spaces at the shopping outlet as part of a new programme to improve the experience for shopping parents and provide the ultimate family day out.

New amenities include complimentary access to eco-friendly reusable breast pads, electric bottle warmers, supportive feeding cushions and signage with free access to virtual midwife support for pregnancy and postpartum advice.

The collaboration with Fraupow is part of a wider initiative from Junction 32 owner, Landsec, to create the ultimate day out for families visiting their shopping centres.

Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “We’re consistently looking at new ways to surprise our guests, attract new visitors and go above and beyond what people expect from a day out at a shopping outlet.

“Families make up such a big part of our visitors, and we know from our guest research that they need practical and comfortable spaces to support their day out.

"This new collaboration with Fraupow will ensure our spaces are helpful, welcoming and enjoyable for the whole family to have a great experience, every time they visit.”

Sunita Boyes, Founder and Managing Director of Fraupow said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Junction 32 to enhance the guest experience and hope that families visiting here will enjoy one of the best retail baby feeding areas in the region.”