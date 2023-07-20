Parents have rated New Moon Nursery, found on Barnes Road, one of the top 20 nurseries, out of 1,099 early years settings in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The top 20 nurseries have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

A spokesperson for New Moon Nursery said: “We were absolutely over the moon to receive the Top 20 Nursery Award for the 7th time in a row.

“We are always so overwhelmed by the feedback our parents provide through the reviews. Our nursery team is so dedicated, and they work tirelessly to provide the highest quality care and education for our children.

"Our managers and our practitioners are continuously reflecting on their practice and the nursery environment, they make developments and implement changes based on the interests of our children and the feedback we receive.

“It is an absolute privilege to be trusted to care for and educate the children; we love every minute of watching them become independent, unique personalities as they journey with us from babies to pre-school."

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate New Moon Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber!

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.

