Cause of blaze at Haw Park Wood being investigated as Fire Service thanked

A team of 10 fire crews were called to the wildfire blaze at Haw Park Wood, on Haw Park Lane, Wintersett, shortly before 1pm on Monday with people being urged stay away.

Anglers Country Park was closed while the Fire Service attended.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Thank you to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response to tackle the fire at Haw Park Wood.

“An area the size of one-and-half football pitches was affected by the fire, this represents under 1.5 percent of the park’s total area.

“Thanks to the quick intervention of the fire service, the fire didn’t spread further, and it is expected that trees in the affected area will recover.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated but it is vitally important during these hot summer months, when the ground is especially dry, that everyone is very vigilant about potential risks.

"Please always follow fire safety advice and note that barbeques and campfires of any description are not permitted in woodlands other green space.