CCTV footage released amid search for missing Wakefield teenager, Lydia Linford

Lydia, who is 13, was reported missing from her home address in Ossett on Tuesday after being last seen at the address on Monday evening.

Officers have been conducting enquiries and a confirmed sighting on CCTV captured Lydia on Church Street in Ossett at around 7.30am on Tuesday, June 20, walking in the direction of Dale Street and Prospect Road.

The CCTV footage shows Lydia wearing a black top, black leggings and black trainers.

She is described as white female of slim build, around 5ft5 in height with dark brown hair.

There are concerns for Lydia’s welfare as she has not been seen for 48 hours and officers are continuing with enquiries to locate her.