CCTV footage shows last sighting of missing Zac Martin as police express 'serious concern'

Police are issuing a further appeal for information about the whereabouts of Zac Martin as concerns for his welfare continue to mount.

Zac, who is 26 and around six feet tall, was seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield at about 7.22pm on Thursday, May 25.

He was wearing only a dark blue stripy top and dark shorts when he disappeared.

Zac was seen at 11.19pm the same day, when he was seen walking along Park Avenue and Margaret Street towards Outwood Park in the same clothing.

Today officers have issued CCTV footage of Zac walking along Bingham Place just off Lingwell Gate Lane at around 11.43pm on May 25.

The images show he was walking with a limp.

The last CCTV sighting did show him carrying a bin bag however so it is possible he may have found and changed into new clothes.

Detective Inspector Stacey Atkinson of Wakefield CID said: “We are seriously concerned for the welfare of Zac as he has now not been seen for some time.

“Zac is from Durham and he is not believed to have any contacts in the Wakefield area, so we believe he may be sleeping rough.

“His family and friends are concerned for his welfare, it is unusual that he’s been out of contact for so long.

“We again appeal to residents living in the Outwood/Wakefield area to check any outbuildings in case he has been finding shelter in them.

“We would also ask that people keep an eye out in places such as community halls, shops and places of worship in case he has tried to get access to them.”

