CCTV shows last known sighting of missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Police searching for a missing Wakefield teenager have issued CCTV of his last known movements.

Mateusz Lugowski, 16, was last seen at 5pm on Sunday, January 19, and officers have said they are "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

They have now issued CCTV of Mateusz, recorded close to Domino's Pizza on Calder Vale Road, close to Chantry Bridge.

Taken at 2.42pm, it is the last confirmed sighting of the missing Lupset teenager, and shows him wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with a think blue stripe and blue trainers with white stripes. He may have a blue rucksack with him.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s welfare; we urgently need to reunite him with his family.

"Officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Mateusz to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1246 of 19 January.