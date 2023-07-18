News you can trust since 1852
Celebrate Yorkshire Day at Pontefract's Friarwood Valley Gardens with ferret racing, swing boats, and a bouncy castle planned

Celebrate Yorkshire Day at Pontefract’s Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens’ family fun event.
By Shawna Healey
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

On Tuesday, August 1 between 11am-4pm the team behind the community group, Friends of Yorkshire Friarwood Valley Gardens, will be celebrating Yorkshire by hosting a jam-packed day full of activities.

​There will be a traditional Punch and Judy puppet show, as well as donkey rides, a bouncy castle, ferret racing, swing boats, refreshments, and a whole lot more.

​Dr Colin White, chair of Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens, said: “There isn't anything happening in the town centre this year so we expect it to be a busy event, as it was last year. It's a free entry event and we have arranged some activities for the kids.”

