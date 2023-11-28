A special celebration will be taking place this weekend as Rose Ambler celebrates a milestone birthday.

Rose’s family will be raising a glass as the great-great grandma celebrates her 100th bithday on Tuesday.

Born in Castleford on November 28, 1923, Rose, who now lives in Airedale, was one of seven children.

A pupil of Ashton Road School, Rose left education at the age of 14 and started work at a basket factory in the town, making shopping bags.

She was then ‘called up’ to work on the buses, becoming a conductor, serving the Five Towns.

It was there the next chapter in her life began, meeting fellow conductor, Harold.

The couple were married in 1947 and went on to have four children.

Caring for her young family, Rose then worked at Redhill Junior School as a cleaner.

This weekend, the five generations of her family – four children, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchilden and three great-great-grandchildren, will be raising a glass along wtih family and friends.