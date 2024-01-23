Christine McGuinness v Colson Smith on tonight's episode. ((Image: STV Studios/BBC)

Colson, from Castleford, faces off against friend and reality TV star Christine McGuinness for tonight’s episode, with with experts Irita Marriot and Hettie Jago along for the ride.

The pair shop through Cheshire in their powder-blue 1960s Volkswagen Beetle before the auction at Elite Auction House in Wakefield.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is the celebrity version of `Antiques Road Trip' which sees two antique experts paired up with celebrity guests as they scour for antiques on a road.

The auction house on Silcoates Street, has an auction every Wednesday, sale starts at 11am. There is also a café on site for all our customers.