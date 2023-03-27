Celebrity football match for Rob Burrow a sell-out with 700 tickets sold

The match, which will see The Kews Burrow Charity FC take on the Jet2 TV All-Stars on Sunday, April 30 at Hall Green United football ground, is the latest big event organised for Wakefield, all to raise money for the Rob Burrow charity.

Darren said: “We are absolutely buzzing for the big day. We can’t wait to welcome people to the pitch.

"There’s so much going on on the day with lots of celebrities. Rob will be there with his family and his children will be the match day mascots.”

The Kews Burrow Charity FC take on the Jet2 TV All-Stars on Sunday, April 30

Celebrities include Andy Whyment, Alan Halsall, and Sam Ashton from Coronation Street, Owen Warner, known for Hollyoaks and I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, ex-Manchester United player, Denis Irwin and Chris Bisson, Jai from Emmerdale.

Players will be there before kick-off for meet and greets. Gates open at 12noon and kick off is at 2pm.

And one lucky winner will win flights for two to anywhere in Europe, thanks to Jet2. Tickets will be on sale all day.

This year’s event will be the last one organised by Darren.

He said: "From next year, my partner, Sammy, and I will be doing a few darts exhibitions, bringing some big names from the world of darts to Wakefield – still raising money for Rob Burrow.

“We love darts so much and want to learn something new in doing exhibition nights.

"We've enjoyed organising the matches since 2015. It's been amazing and we can't thank people enough for showing their support to the team .

“We've still go some big game to play this year and hopefully we can raise loads from the games we've got left to play.

"We’re hoping people will come and support our darts nights next year and maybe get a chance to play some of the big names in the world of darts!

"It also means more family time and to be able to be there for my amazing mum with her cancer battle.

