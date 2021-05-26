Ceremony to mark 100 years of village memorial

The unveiling of the memorial at Woolley, May 29, 1921.

The stone cross in Woolley sits at the top of High Street opposite St Peter’s Church and is inscribed with the names of 16 men who died in World War One on its plinth.

The photo taken on May 29, 1921 shows a huge number of villagers who turned out to pay their respects when it was first created.

Another eight names were added for those who gave their lives during World War Two, two decades later.

The volunteer workers who helped build the monument.

People are being invited to attend a short rededication, and can lay floral tributes this Saturday, May 29, at 11am.

David Slater, who is part of church council, says that it will not only honour those who died in battle, but to the volunteer workers who helped build the stone.

He said: “It was only by chance that I looked at a photo and saw that the date was approaching and that it was 100 years.

“We are trying to get in touch with as many relatives as possible of those commemorated on the memorial as well as relatives of the voluntary workers who helped with bringing the memorial project to fruition.

“While we know of a few, we have no contact with many of them.

“Bearing in mind that the memorial commemorates men from Woolley Colliery and Brick Row as well as Woolley itself, it would be greatly appreciated if anyone who knows of relatives of the people could get in touch.”

People can lay floral wreaths - but not poppies as these designated for Remembrance Sunday only.

Relatives of those on the memorial, or those who helped build it can contact Mr Slater on 07770 937511 or by emailing [email protected]

The names on the memorial from 1914-1918: R J Banks, J Empsall, R Harman, C Langfield, J M Nussey, G Robinson, C W Stennett, H Sutton, W Chalkley, B Croft, J Joyner, F W Loft, A Mitchell, W Mitchell, W Wiles, J Melson.