Champions! Former Wakefield College student, Tyler Dupree, helps Wigan Warriors win 2024 World Club Challenge
Tyler was subbed on in the 18th minute of the game by Wigan Warrior’s Head Coach Matt Peet, with the forward playing a key role in securing the team’s win over Penrith Panthers at the DW stadium on Saturday, February 24.
Tyler said: “Playing in the World Club Challenge was unreal and is the highlight of my career so far. It was fantastic to also be a part of such an historic event for Wigan, as this marks the club’s fifth World Club Challenge win – which is the joint top number of trophies with Sydney Roosters.
" I’m incredibly excited for what’s to come next in my professional rugby career and the knowledge that I learned throughout my degree regarding recovery, nutrition and performance is ensuring I can be the best player I can be.”
In 2023, Tyler was also selected by England Rugby League’s Head Coach, Shaun Wane, to represent England in the International Rugby League 2023. He appeared in the squad for the end-of-season series against Tonga, featuring in the third and final test match at Headingley Stadium.
He started his professional rugby career on a six-year scholarship with Salford Red Devils in 2016 and has also played for the likes of Leeds Rhinos, York City Knights, Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs, Oldham and Widnes Vikings.
Tyler completed a Foundation Degree in Applied Sports Performance at the University Centre at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, which helped him develop the skills to refine his performance in professional rugby.
Amy O’Keefe, Head of Sport, said: “Tyler has showed incredible talent since the start of his professional rugby career, but what has made him such a successful player is that he backs this up with theoretical knowledge which enables him to constantly improve his performance.
"These are the tools which we aim to give our students when studying our sports degree, ensuring that either they or the people they are coaching can achieve their full sporting potential.”
