Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's curtain raiser to the 2024 Championship season at home to Bradford Bulls.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Mar 2024, 19:13 GMT
Wakefield Trinity under the lights for the first game of the 2024 Championship season.
Wakefield Trinity under the lights for the first game of the 2024 Championship season.

We will bring you all the major updates from the game as odds-on title favourites Wakefield look to start their league campaign under Daryl Powell with a victory over the Bulls. We will also have a match report and reaction from the Trinity camp.

20:41 GMT

35

Harvey Wilson produces a mesmerising run but is just about tackled five metres out. The Bulls work it to the right but are thwarted. They come away with another set of six though. Danger for Trinity.

20-8

20:38 GMT

Conversion

Jowitt makes it three out of three.

20-8

20:37 GMT

TRRYYY

It's Liam Hood who bustles himself over between the posts. Pressure rewarded.

18-8

20:36 GMT

TRRRRYYYY

You could sense another try was coming!!! Wakey extend their lead!

18-8

20:35 GMT

Penalty

Wakefield move it well to the slips to Walmsley but he is on the end of a high tackle. Wakey have a set of six ten metres out.

14-8

20:32 GMT

27

The Bulls come up with an error of their own though and gift the ball back to Wakefield.

14-8

20:30 GMT

25

Griffin however drops the ball on the restart and the Bulls are in a handy position again.

14-8

20:29 GMT

Conversion

Sensational kick from Jowitt to make it 14-8.

20:28 GMT

TRRRYYYY

And it's Griffin again who glides over after a spotting a gap! What a great response after a spell of Bulls pressure!

12-8

20:27 GMT

TRRRYYY

Wakefield hit the front again!

12-8

