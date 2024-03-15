Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as odds-on title favourites Wakefield look to start their league campaign under Daryl Powell with a victory over the Bulls. We will also have a match report and reaction from the Trinity camp.
Harvey Wilson produces a mesmerising run but is just about tackled five metres out. The Bulls work it to the right but are thwarted. They come away with another set of six though. Danger for Trinity.
Conversion
Jowitt makes it three out of three.
TRRYYY
It's Liam Hood who bustles himself over between the posts. Pressure rewarded.
TRRRRYYYY
You could sense another try was coming!!! Wakey extend their lead!
Penalty
Wakefield move it well to the slips to Walmsley but he is on the end of a high tackle. Wakey have a set of six ten metres out.
The Bulls come up with an error of their own though and gift the ball back to Wakefield.
Griffin however drops the ball on the restart and the Bulls are in a handy position again.
Conversion
Sensational kick from Jowitt to make it 14-8.
TRRRYYYY
And it's Griffin again who glides over after a spotting a gap! What a great response after a spell of Bulls pressure!
TRRRYYY
Wakefield hit the front again!
