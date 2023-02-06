Changes introduced at Glasshoughton, South Kirkby and Wakefield recycling centres

The new move is intended to stop recyclable items such as textiles, wood, and electricals from being wasted.

From today, Monday, February 6, each HWRC will have a sorting area where customers can, if they wish, ask staff to help them separate their rubbish, if it is brought in mixed bags, tubs, or boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We know most people in the Wakefield district want to recycle as much as they possibly can.

Banners are being displayed at the district’s three HWRCs in Glasshoughton, South Kirkby and Wakefield and leaflets are being distributed to customers to make them aware of the change.

“We already recycle nearly 70% of the rubbish brought to HWRCs but we want to improve this further. We can all do more to help the environment and an easy first step is separate our rubbish at source.

“This makes it easier to recycle and reuse materials - the least we can do for the environment and for future generations.

“Most of the items currently brought to our HWRCs can be recycled or reused. Asking people to separate their rubbish at home is one way we can encourage people to recycle even more of the things they throw away.”

Residents can continue to bring other rubbish such as garden waste, wood, rubble, clothing in bags and boxes and empty them into the skips and banks at the recycling centres.

Non-recyclable rubbish such as pet bedding and pet waste, vacuum cleaner contents, nappies, and food waste can also be placed in bags and brought to the recycling centre.

Residents are being asked to try and keep this rubbish separate where possible from other rubbish that can be recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be encouraged to put items that can be recycled in a separate bag next time they visit the recycling centre, to make it quicker and more environmentally friendly.

Banners are being displayed at the district’s three HWRCs in Glasshoughton, South Kirkby and Wakefield and leaflets are being distributed to customers to make them aware of the change.