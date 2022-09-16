Charity coffee morning and cricket tournament in Sandal will go ahead as planned this weekend for Wakefield Hospice

A coffee morning will take place at Sandal Methodist Church on Saturday September 17 between 10am and 12pm and Sandal Cricket Club will host a tournament on Sunday September 18 between 10am and 7pm in aid of the hospice.

Sunday’s event will see four local teams battle it out in a 6-a-side tournament to win the Syntner Land Rover Wakefield Trophy.

Created from reclaimed materials by Holmfirth based metal sculptor, Mick Kirby-Geddes, the trophy is a specially commissioned prize by the Wakefield Hospice Sandal Fundraising Group.

Volunteers from Sandal Fundraising Group.

Margaret Smith, chair of the Sandal Fundraising Group, said: “We’d like to welcome as many people as possible to both the coffee morning and cricket day.

"We also recognise it’s an opportunity to bring everyone together, as we mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The fundraising group is an incredibly rewarding group to be a part of and we love involving members of the community in all our ideas which helps us raise funds for such an important charity.

“We usually host several coffee mornings throughout the year for different reasons, either memorial or general fundraisers.

"What is important is that we have made them more than just a coffee morning and it almost feels like a family which fits perfectly into Wakefield Hospice’s values.”

This weekend’s coffee morning will feature a raffle and tombola, friendly faces to talk to, a selection of homemade cakes and other stalls.

Sandal Cricket Club has stocked the bar in anticipation of a fantastic day of local sport.

Food will also be available throughout the family event with a barbecue on the day along with hot drinks, tombola and a variety of stalls.

There will be free car parking available behind The Springs.

Keeley Harrison, Fundraising Manager at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are very lucky to have several volunteer fundraising groups, like the one in Sandal, which generously offer so much of their time to raise vital funds for the hospice by organising a variety of events through the year.