Charity darts exhibition a complete sell-out with 230 tickets sold

A charity darts exhibition that will see two of the world’s best darts players heading to Wakefield for a special night to raise funds for the Rob Burrow centre for MND, is a complete sell-out.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey will be appearing at Venue23 on Friday, November 3, for what’s promised to be an amazing night of darts and entertainment.

The 230 tickets for the event, organised by Darren Powell and his partner Sammy Edwards, have now all been sold.

Darren said: “All the tickets have been snapped up and we are over the moon.

Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey will be appearing at Venue23 on Friday, November 3, for what’s promised to be an amazing night of darts and entertainment.
"This promises to be a top night of arrows and we can wait to welcome everyone down to the venue on the night.”

As well as the exhibition, six lucky people from the VIP section will get the chance to play Nathan and Chris – two of the world’s greatest players.

“Nathan Aspinall is bringing the World Matchplay trophy with him so people can have their photo taken with it and they will be signing things on the night,” Darren said.

And, to add to the atmosphere of the evening, people are invited to wear fancy dress.

"I'd just like to say a big thank you to everyone who's bought tickets for this night of darts and for showing support for Rob Burrow to help build the centre in Leeds for people affected with MND.

"Your support means everything.”

