Charity football match raises £1,500 for Rob Burrow

A total of £1,500 was raised on Sunday, which saw the Kews Burrow Charity FC take on the Supporting Charities side at Hall Green United.

There were a few familiar faces including David Kennedy from Hollyoaks, actor and comedian James Bayes, Emmerdale’s Jay Kanzel and Joe Warren and ex-pro footballer Marc Pugh, all taking to the pitch.

Organiser Darren Powell said: “Rob and his family had such a great day. It was amazing to have them there.

"Rob was smiling as always and everyone loved seeing him – he’s a legend and I’m proud to be able to help and be a part of their lives.

“The day was such a success and I just want to thank everyone who came along and dug deep and helped us raise such a great amount. The bar staff, stall holders and helpers all did amazing.”

The Supporting Charities team were eventual winners of the match, winning 5-0.

Darren said: “They’re a great set of lads and we’re already planning a rematch for next year.”

Before Sunday’s match, a minute silence was held in respect for Her Majesty the Queen and in memory of friend, Wayne Bond.

Darren said: “You could have heard a pin drop. It was very respected and I just want to say thank you to everyone for doing it.”

The next match in the diary for the Kews Burrown Charity FC team will see them travel to Hull on October 9 to raise money for a cancer charity.

1. For Rob Rob was there on the day. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. ks3.jpg The event was held to raise funds for the Rob Burrow centre for MND. Photo: Raising funds Photo Sales

3. Match ready The Kews took on the Supporting Charities side. Photo: s Photo Sales

4. Applause People were thrilled that Rob and his family were there to watch. Photo: s Photo Sales