Charity helps disabled people in Wakefield district to enjoy the countryside

Some of the Wakefield Weekend Outings group members enjoying the sounds, sights and smells of the seabirds at Bempton Cliffs.

The three-year funding from the National Lottery Community Fund means that Open Country’s Wakefield project will gain new staff and extend activities so more disabled people will be able to get outdoors.

Ella Dixon, Open Country's Wild About Wakefield project officer said: "This news means the world to our members and volunteers alike.

"The love of the countryside grew massively during the pandemic, including within the disabled community.

"Our membership base has almost doubled in the past two years and we really need this funding to increase the scale and scope of our work.’’

Open Country member June is also pleased about the funding. She said: "It’s wonderful news.

"Open Country’s weekend trips are my only opportunity to get outside properly.

"Before me and my friend Violet discovered Open Country last year we were very isolated, only going out for lunch once a week indoors.

"We both look forward to going out on wheelchair outings to lots of wonderful green parks and the volunteers and other members are lovely and friendly."

Based out of Thornes Park, Open Country runs several other activity groups in Wakefield including the Tandem Cycling Club, Nature Force Group, Adventure Club and Weekday Walking. This new funding will enable the charity to launch new groups, including a Trailblazer group who will carry out access improvement work across the district with adults with learning disabilities.

The charity is now looking to recruit two countryside activities officers and a support officer to help increase activities.

To get involved with Open Country, as a volunteer or disabled member, or to find out more about the new jobs, contact Ella at [email protected] or call 07426 716677.