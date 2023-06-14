News you can trust since 1852
Charity supporters all set for summer fun as Pontefract's Prince Of Wales Hospice announces date for fundraising fair

The Prince of Wales Hospice has revealed the date of one of its major fundraising events this summer.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

The Pontefract-based hospice will stage its summer fair on Sunday, July 2.

The event, which will be held in the hospice gardens, will feature a variety of stalls, games, a range of entertainment and a BBQ provided by The Caring Kitchen.

The fun-filled day, sponsored by Yopa Pontefract, is a staple in the charity’s fundraising calendar.

Adrian Greenwood, of The Prince of Wales Hospice, urged people in the Five Towns area to come along.

“Our summer fair is always a brilliant way to spend your Sunday afternoon so get your family and friends together, we can’t wait to welcome you all into our hospice gardens,” he said.

Hannah Davies, from Yopa Pontefract, added: “We are happy to get involved in such a fabulous summer event and support the local hospice.

"It’s set to be a fun day with something for everyone, while also raising money for a wonderful cause.”

Entry is by donation on the day.

It runs from noon to 4pm.

For more information visit the hospice’s website pwh.org.uk/events.

