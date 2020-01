Forget fire walking, hospice supporters are being urged to walk across broken glass for their latest challenge.

Under professional guidance, walkers will make their way barefoot across shards of broken bottles.

Entry is £30 per person with money going to towards Wakefield Hospice.

For further details, call 01924 331407 or email emma.birch@wakefieldhospice.co.uk