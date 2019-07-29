Charles Bronson's ex-wife Paula Williamson dies aged 38

Actress and wife of Britain's most violent prisoner Charles Bronson has been found dead at a house this morning.

Staffordshire Police have confirmed that she was found at a house in Sneyd Green.

A statement said: "A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38.

"Paula’s body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Sneyd Green, at around 7am.

"A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is now being prepared for the Coroners."

Police said next of kin have been informed and the family have asked for their right to privacy to allow them to grieve at this difficult time.

Ms Williamson married Charles Bronson in November 2017 at a ceremony at HMP Wakefield.

But their marriage fell apart earlier this year with it being annulled.