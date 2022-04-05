Charlie becomes fourth generation to sign for professional football club

Thirteen-year-old midfielder Charlie Boardman from South Elmsall recently signed up to Barnsley FC’s academy.

It comes after his dad, Craig Boardman, played for Nottingham Forest, Halifax and Scarborough in the 1990s.

Before that, his grandad, George Boardman Jnr lined up for Barnsley in the 1960s and 70s, while George Boardman Snr played for Partick Thistle in the 1920s, before moving to Bradford Park Avenue.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signing up....Charlie Boardman signs for Barnsley. His father Craig (top right) was a professional player, along with his grandad George (middle right) and George Snr (bottom right).

Wife of George Jnr and Charlie’s grandmother, Jane Boardman said: “We have over 100 years of football in the Boardman family.

“We know he’ll be happy at Barnsley and hopefully he will do well.

“We’re so proud of him, but because we are a football family we are quite grounded, we know that things can go wrong and there could be disappointments.