Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding has been issued by the National Lottery Community Fund, and will enable the not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) to organise visits to focal points of the Formula 1 world, including the British Grand Prix race track at Silverstone in Northamptonshire and the Williams F1’s base in Oxfordshire.

Attendees at Silverstone will get the chance to sample laps in a Porsche 911 GT3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Booth, who previously suffered a stroke, set up Chequered Flag Motorsport in 2020 after realising its potential as part of the rehabilitative process.

A group of attendees at a previous Chequered Flag Motorsport event at Thruxton Race Circuit in Hampshire.

Gary said: “As a 30-year-old stroke survivor myself, I am only too aware of the lack of awareness, understanding and challenges faced by stroke survivors, especially when it comes to the long-term neurological impact.

“Many survivors I spoke to felt that the traditional stroke charities did not meet their needs, so I was inspired to do something different.

"As time went by and I spoke with more people, it became clear that we were serving the wider neurological community - not just stroke survivors, but those with autism, dementia, PTSD, those struggling with their general mental health, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We use motorsport as the conduit to put people in inspirational environments, which enables them to speak freely about their own issues, problems and successes, with others in a similar situation.”

The Chequered Flag Motorsport organisation is a Community Interest Company (CIC) which provides motorsport experiences for people with neurological and physical conditions.

Joe Dobson, Head of Funding for Yorkshire and Humberside at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Chequered Flag Motorsport is a perfect example of an organisation that is transforming lives and providing a space for those living with a range of conditions to form vital support networks with likeminded people.

“Thanks to National Lottery players and the hard work and dedication of local groups like these, our funding is helping to strengthen society and improve lives across Yorkshire and the wider UK.”