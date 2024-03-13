Chequered Flag Motorsport in Pontefract given £10K to continue providing F1 experiences for people with neurological and physical conditions
The funding has been issued by the National Lottery Community Fund, and will enable the not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC) to organise visits to focal points of the Formula 1 world, including the British Grand Prix race track at Silverstone in Northamptonshire and the Williams F1’s base in Oxfordshire.
Attendees at Silverstone will get the chance to sample laps in a Porsche 911 GT3.
Gary Booth, who previously suffered a stroke, set up Chequered Flag Motorsport in 2020 after realising its potential as part of the rehabilitative process.
Gary said: “As a 30-year-old stroke survivor myself, I am only too aware of the lack of awareness, understanding and challenges faced by stroke survivors, especially when it comes to the long-term neurological impact.
“Many survivors I spoke to felt that the traditional stroke charities did not meet their needs, so I was inspired to do something different.
"As time went by and I spoke with more people, it became clear that we were serving the wider neurological community - not just stroke survivors, but those with autism, dementia, PTSD, those struggling with their general mental health, and much more.
“We use motorsport as the conduit to put people in inspirational environments, which enables them to speak freely about their own issues, problems and successes, with others in a similar situation.”
Joe Dobson, Head of Funding for Yorkshire and Humberside at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Chequered Flag Motorsport is a perfect example of an organisation that is transforming lives and providing a space for those living with a range of conditions to form vital support networks with likeminded people.
“Thanks to National Lottery players and the hard work and dedication of local groups like these, our funding is helping to strengthen society and improve lives across Yorkshire and the wider UK.”