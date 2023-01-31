Children and families can let their 'imaginations run wild' at Wakefield's new fairy themed nature trail

Further to funding from Wakefield Council Culture Grants, local artist, Lanson Moore will design and create the new nature and fairy exhibition trail, which will become a permanent feature of Earnshaw’s Fencing Centre’s current woodland walk in Midgley.

The new painted wooden artworks to be installed will offer children and families the opportunity to follow the nature trail in search for the magical fairies who guard this beautiful place.

Each ‘Fairy Guardian’ represents an animal, insect, plant or tree which can be found in the woodland and their fairy wings have each been individually designed by artist Lanson to represent each of these species.

The trail has been put together with activity sheets which anyone visiting can pick- up and take part in.

Additionally, there are important messages woven into this new nature inspired art trail, including top tips and interesting facts which will educate people about the local environment and how we can all get involved to help preserve it, encouraging wildlife to flourish.

At the end of the trail, there will be a special post-box installed, where people can deliver a message to the woodland fairies and make their ‘promise to nature’.

Activity sheets will also be available for visitors to take home and do with their family, such as learning how to make a pine code bird feeder or design their own ‘Fairy Guardian’.

Lanson said: “I am so delighted to have received this grant from Wakefield Council to be able to work in this beautiful Woodland alongside Earnshaws.

"Creating this trail will not only encourage families to explore the local wildlife and enjoy art and culture outdoors, but it will encourage everyone to be more mindful of our environment and the importance of looking after it now for future generations.”

Lynda Earnshaw, of Earnshaws Fencing Centres said, "We are absolutely thrilled to have Lanson working with us to make our woodland walk an experience that children and adults enjoy. Getting out and enjoying nature is not only good for physical health but has so many benefits for your mental health”.