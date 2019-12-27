Children do their bit to save the planet by planting 500 trees

Children from Hendal Primary School have been doing their bit for the fight against climate change, by planting hundreds of trees.

The pupils got their hands dirty at Standbridge Community Centre, and planted more than 500 saplings with the help of Roger Parkinson, from the Woodland Trust.

Year 7 students from Wakefield Girls High School also took part.

Monica Graham, on behalf of the community centre, said: “This is a wonderful local environmental project, especially as it involves so many children.

“We are very grateful for all the help we have received from Roger and his team.”