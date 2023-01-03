Kammy shared his grandchildren's reaction to his unveiling on The Masked Singer. (Chris Kamara Twitter/ITV)

Kammy shared the moment his grandchildren learned he was on The Masked Singer after being revealed as Ghost.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, six stars, including Knitting, Phoenix, Otter, Jellyfish and Cat & Mouse, took to the stage in a bid to make it through to the next round.

Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall were back on the judging panel as we joined them in trying to figure out who was behind the mask.

In the opening episode, Kammy was unmasked underneath the costume and he has shared the moment his family watched the show as he was revealed to be Ghost.

He shared the moment on Twitter, writing simply “Magical moments,” alongside the clip of him with his two grandchildren watching the show.

The children can be heard cheering ‘Take it off, Take it off’, before his’ grandson, who was sitting on his lap, turned around and shouted: “Grandad! Grandad!”

Chris was beaming in the video as he asked his family: “What do you think of that?,” and his granddaughter replied: “It’s my grandad!”

After being unmaked on the show, shown on New Year’s Day, Kammy said he did it for his grandchildren.

“Not even my wife knows so it’s going to be a surprise for the whole family,” he said.

“I’m not the best at keeping secrets so I’m not sure what will shock them most, taking part in the show or keeping it a secret.”

Hundreds of people sent messages of congratulations following the show.

One Twitter follower said: “Absolutely great watch.Kammy. You are a star, watched this show and you really gave it your all. I also watched the programme about your condition and how you are helping highlight it and help others whilst living with it yourself. Your New Years honours award..so deserved.”

It comes just days after it was announced that Chris Kamara would be made an MBE for his services to football, anti-racism campaigning and charity in the New Year Honours list.

