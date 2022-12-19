Recent statistics from Yorkshire Cancer Research reveal that 44 people in Wakefield are diagnosed with cancer each week, contributing to the 600 people who are diagnosed with cancer across Yorkshire each week.

And while more people than ever before are surviving cancer and going on to live long and healthy lives, sadly 19 families in Wakefield still lose a loved one to cancer every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Stars campaign from Yorkshire Cancer Research gives people the chance to dedicate a star to anyone affected by cancer or to someone who has been a part of their cancer experience, whether that be a nurse, a researcher, or a supportive friend.

The campaign will help fund studies by Yorkshire Cancer Research.

There is no fixed cost for a star and the charity asks for a donation of what people can afford.

Funds raised during the campaign will contribute to the ground breaking research taking place in Yorkshire by specialist cancer clinicians and professors across the region across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “This campaign gives people the opportunity to celebrate someone who has recovered from cancer, thank those who have shown their support, recognise someone going through treatment, or remember a loved one who is sadly no longer with us.

"It’s an opportunity to recognise them at what is traditionally a reflective and celebratory time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This research is possible thanks to the funding generated by supporters across Yorkshire through campaigns just like this one, which will help save lives in Wakefield.”

Each star can be dedicated with a personal message and will be hosted in an online gallery as well as displayed on a Christmas tree in the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can be shared with friends and family via email, WhatsApp and social media.

Stars can also be printed out to display at home or to give to a loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad