The Country Living Christmas Fair, which runs across four days from November 30 to December 3 at the Harrogate Convention Centre, is a staple on the festive calendar and has been hosted in the spa town for over a decade.

It regularly attracts 15,000 visitors across the four-day event, with a focus on unique gifts, food and drink, and home décor – the perfect day out to immerse yourself with inspirational, quality shopping.

And the 2023 fair has already attracted dozens of artisans and independent businesses from across Yorkshire.

The Country Living Christmas Fair Harrogate is looking for exhibitors from Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford, and Dewsbury.

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: “It’s an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to thousands of affluent visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience. Country Living is a unique lifestyle brand focussed on home décor, recipes, and the great outdoors.

"This year, we would love to welcome artisan and independent makers and producers from across Yorkshire and beyond.”

The Country Living Christmas Fair, which has supported small businesses since 1991, offers the chance to shop in style from an abundance of independent businesses, featuring a bespoke food hall, lively craft workshops, tasting sessions, and chef demonstrations.

Some of the new exhibitors announced to date include unique wall art from StavesArt, founded by architecture student Ben Staves and The Wanda Coyne Collection, by an antiques dealer with an eye for design, offering home accessories inspired by antique prints with botanical, porcelain, and zoological themes.

