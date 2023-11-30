Residents from Hepworth House care home in Wakefield are looking forward to welcoming the community to their Victorian-themed Christmas Market on Friday (December 1).

From 2pm until 4pm, all are welcome to browse handmade gift stalls and a table top sale, enjoy festive refreshments in the vintage tea room and take in live entertainment from Karen Clegg.

Staff members at Hepworth House will be dressed in Victorian attire and will lead some traditional Christmas carolling for all to sing along with.

91-year-old resident Jean Bennett said, ‘I really enjoyed Hepworth House’s Christmas Fair last year – I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store this year!’

Helen Batty, the home manager at Hepworth House, added: “We wanted this year’s theme to be fun and memorable and after last year’s success, we’re going bigger than ever!