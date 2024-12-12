Christmas Jumper Day: 24 fabulous photos of the festive knitwear worn by families across Wakefield

From wearing a festive knit at work, at school or even just with friends, thousands of families across Wakefield are joining the millions of people across the UK today (December 12) taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2024.
Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children's annual event which raises money for the children who need it most, with the fundraiser raising over £30 million for children in the UK and around the worl since it launched in 2012.
Here are some of your best Christmas Jumper Day 2024 photos!
