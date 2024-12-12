Readers shared their festive snaps from Christmas Jumper Day 2024.Readers shared their festive snaps from Christmas Jumper Day 2024.
Readers shared their festive snaps from Christmas Jumper Day 2024.

Christmas Jumper Day: 24 fabulous photos of the festive knitwear worn by families across Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Families across Wakefield have shared their phenomenal festive photos in honour of Christmas Jumper Day 2024.

From wearing a festive knit at work, at school or even just with friends, thousands of families across Wakefield are joining the millions of people across the UK today (December 12) taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2024.

Christmas Jumper Day is Save the Children's annual event which raises money for the children who need it most, with the fundraiser raising over £30 million for children in the UK and around the worl since it launched in 2012.

Here are some of your best Christmas Jumper Day 2024 photos!

1. Festive fun

Steph Bottomley shared this great photo of Nova in her Chrsitmas jumper. Photo: Steph Bottomley

2. Christmas Jumper Day 2024

Becki Marsh shared this festive photo of Levi, Mitchell and Ellis. Photo: Becki Marsh

3. Santa's Little Helpers

Samantha Elizabeth shared this adorable picture of Leo, aged four, and Freya, 10 weeks. Photo: Samantha Elizabeth

4. South Africa!

Claire Dillon shared this great photo all the way from South Africa! Photo: Claire Dillon

