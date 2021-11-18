Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury is in the running for coveted award

Former Express Curry House of the Year winner, Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury has been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant North East Award at the coveted British Curry Awards.

By Julie Marshall
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:10 am
Updated Thursday, 18th November 2021, 11:10 am
The Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury is shortlisted for a prestigious award

The award ceremony which takes place on Monday November 29 at Battersea Evolution, London, recognises the UK's favourite curry restaurants, as nominated by the public.

It is now in its 17th year and is considered to be the most respected award ceremony in the UK curry industry.

