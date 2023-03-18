Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, celebrates 40 years of promoting his own Circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to Ossett from March 27 to March 29.

Since the start of his career in 1983, Yorkshire’s Tony Hopkins has promoted and toured family favourites such as Chipperfields Circus, Billy Smarts Circus, and Circus Fiesta and now touring in 2023 Circus Montini .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deliberately down-sized show has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

Big top thrills and spills will be in order when Circus Montini's family friendly show comes to Wakefield.

Circus Montini brings spectacular entertainment, following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.

The show is made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, the amazing contortionist Stefany Narballes (a huge star in Cuba.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circus Montini very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes our wonderful Petro the clown who has joined the show from Ukraine.

It will be at Church Street Recreation Ground on Monday, March 27 at 7pm, Tuesday, March 28 at 4.45pm and 7pm and Wednesday, March 29 at 4.45pm and 7pm.