City-centre building subject to flats plans

Grosvenor House, on Union Street, was last used as a furniture shop, but the ground floor unit has stood empty for more than a year.

Empire Property Concepts Ltd is wanting to transform all five floors of the building into dwellings, including the ground floor.

They have submitted two sets of plans for a change of use, one of which as approved last month. The second, which covers the conversion of the remaining floors is yet to be decided.

Grosvenor House.

if approved, the building wold be divided into studio and self-contained flats.

A statement attached to the proposals reads: "The building has been occupied by office, health clinic and retail uses for a considerable period of time, but the building has been vacant since March 2020."